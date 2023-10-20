Most Lethbridge residents are happy with the city’s policing, according to a new survey. Ipsos found more than 80 per cent of respondents were satisfied overall with the Lethbridge Police Service.

The survey was conducted through random phone calls throughout the summer and the data was weighted to reflect the population, according most recent cenus data

A total of 14 per cent of respondents said they believe LPS does a poor job policing the city, with the main cited reasons being a high crime rate and a belief not everyone is treated equally by police.

Perceptions of professionalism rose by five per cent since the last survey and 89 per cent rate it as good or adequate. Half of the respondents agree LPS is adequately staffed to do its job.

According to LPS, the survey results will be used to help inform its annual policing plans and strategic priorities.

“LPS is committed to a community policing model that maintains an open and ongoing dialogue with our citizens,” said Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh. “This collaboration helps ensure we understand the concerns and needs of the community so we can work to address any gaps and develop strategies to enhance safety for all our residents.”

The per cent of respondents reporting they feel Lethbridge is unsafe has been on the rise in recent surveys. This time, 35 per cent said they believe it is an unsafe community.

“Our overall crime rate has decreased the past three years, and our Crime Severity Index is trending down,” said Mehdizadeh. “But opportunity crimes and social disorder – a spin-off of the addictions crisis – continues to have a significant impact on the community and requires ongoing collaboration with citizens, stakeholders and other service providers to address the underlying issues and reduce opportunities for victimization.”

Property, drug and crimes against persons were identified as the top three policing priorities and a majority of respondents indicated they’d like to see police focus more on crime prevention strategies and increase community visibility.