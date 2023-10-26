Coalhurst residents are invited to a pair of open houses focused on the future of the schools in the area and the possible modernization of the Coalhurst High School.

Palliser School Division Secretary-Treasurer Dexter Durfey says the process of looking into modernizing the school roughly a year ago when the school division did a value management assessment, which included discussions from all levels of the community from students, parents and members of Coalhurst Town Council.

“We submitted [what came out of those sessions] to the government, along with our capital priorities, with Coalhurst being our number one priority, and from that, they approved planning dollars to improve a modernization and reconfiguration of grades at the high school.”

The two open houses held on October 26th at Coalhurst High School and October 30th at Coalhurst Elementary School are part of those planning dollars as residents will be shown the big picture ideas.

“The community members who come [to these open houses] won’t be able to see any detailed specific drawings, rather how many students will the school accommodate, the plan if we are going with the modernization on that property,” Durfey says. “As well as thoughts and ideas about what kind of programming would enhance the opportunities for students, and what kind of things they would like to see.”

Durfey says 30 per cent of the Town of Coalhurst population is currently under the age of six, with the Elementary school already on to max out its numbers in the next few years. He explains one of the options would be to move grade six or grades five and six out of the elementary school into the high school if the province approves funding to start construction.

Currently the elementary school houses kindergarten to grade six, while grades seven to 12 are based out of the high school.

The engagement sessions will occur from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26th, at the high school and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Coalhurst elementary school on Monday, October 30th.