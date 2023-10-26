Due to unsafe weather conditions the Field of Screams has been cancelled for a third straight night.

With temperatures expected to get as low as -15 degrees Celsius with the wind chill Thursday night, organizers for haunting event at Spitz Stadium have cancelled the October 26th event. This is the third night organizers have cancelled due to weather, but are hoping to be open over the weekend with temperatures forecasted to range from -12 degrees Celsius Friday night to -4 degrees Celsius Sunday night.

Though weather has cancelled the in person part of the event, organizers continue to raise funds for the Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge and Prairie Baseball Academy Virtually through the Survivors Draw and 50/50 Raffle.