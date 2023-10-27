Coaldale has sworn in its newest Deputy Mayor, with Councilor Jordan Sailer taking over the position at the latest Town Council Meeting.

Sailer will serve in the position for the next eight months, as part of the Town of Coaldale’s Deputy Mayor rotation. According to Mayor Jack Van Rijn, the eight-month rotation of the deputy mayor position was put in place after the 2021 municipal election. In a post, he explains this method has councillors “participate in preliminary meetings with staff, community members, and government organizations” they otherwise might not.

He adds the rotation prepares councillors with information regarding projects or initiatives before they are presented to council and keeps councillors engaged in the projects until they are completed.

Sailer is taking over the position from Councilor Jason Beekman, who has served as Deputy Mayor for the past eight months.