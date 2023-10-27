Friday, October 27, 2023
Picture Butte closes Lion’s Park bathrooms overnight

By Kass Patterson
Lions Park Bathroom Vandalism in February 2020 (Photo from Town of Picture Putte Facebook)

Those in the Lions Park area in Picture Butte are being informed going forward, the park’s washrooms will now be closed overnight.

According to the Town of Picture Butte, the decision to close the restroom facility overnight was because of alleged ongoing vandalism.

According to the municipality, fixing the “mindless vandalism” takes money away from improving other facilities in the community.

Residents are being asked to report suspicious behaviour to the RCMP or to contact the police if they know who is responsible for vandalism in the community.

