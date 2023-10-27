The Brighter Together Survey is back and organizations are asking the business community help give a sense of the overall economic health of the city.

This is the fifth year the survey will help inform advocacy and initiatives from the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Business Revitalization Zone and Economic Development Lethbridge.

“It’s always interesting to view results from each year and take the data we collect and apply it to tangible programs and advocacy campaigns to help our local businesses,” says Cyndi Bester, CEO of the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce. “We want Lethbridge businesses to have an opportunity to be heard and how best organizations like ours and our partners can help. When we all collaborate, and come together to look for solutions, it really highlights how our community is taking steps to truly become brighter together.”

The survey is available until mid November and focuses on the health of the business community in the city and what it sees as challenges in the next 6-12 months.

“Keeping questions the same, or as close as we can every survey allows us to highlight trends and outliers in the data. We have seen utility costs and labour/workforce issues be consistent concerns in the survey over the past number of years so it will be interesting to see if those concerns have risen, stayed the same or have decreased,” says Mike Prociw, Workforce Initiatives program supervisor at Economic Development Lethbridge. “We can also use the information we gather to drill down into sector or business specific needs, share and address these concerns with individual sectors to look for solutions.”

The survey results will be released late this year, or early next year and will be showcased at the mayor’s state of the city event.