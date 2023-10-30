A raffle draw with proceeds going towards HALO Air Ambulance will be a big part of the BILD Lethbridge 2024 Home, Garden and Leisure Show this year.

Vice President of Meibel Consulting, the company producing the 2024 event, Marc Belisle, says every ticket sold to the show will automatically be put into the Home Garden and Leisure raffle and then proceeds from every additional raffle ticket purchased afterward will go towards HALO.

“One of the biggest things we thought was going to be awesome was including a charity because, in any event, that we do, there is no reason for us not to be able to contribute and do something for a charity that involves themselves with our show.”

He says the funds raised will help the helicopter ambulance organization’s operations. HALO CEO Paul Carolan says he doesn’t think there is a better time to partner with the event, especially as HALO works to be better known in the Lethbridge area.

“I think the big thing about this, and about our public awareness in this area is, Alberta is a big place; there is more than enough room for us to work in this area and work right along STARS [Air Ambulance], which is a great organization as well.”

Though HALO is based out of Medicine Hat, they do respond to calls in the Lethbridge area, one example being a search and rescue back in the summer.

“Truthfully, HALO is one of those things where either do know about it, and you know it really, really well, or you’ve never heard of it. In some ways, never hearing of HALO is a good thing because it means you have never needed it.

Carolan says the majority of the funds raised during the March 14th to 16th event will go towards the operation of HALO Air 1.

Some of the other additions or changes being made to the show include a focus being put on leisure and outdoor activities by adding it to the title, bringing on Meibel Consulting to produce and put on the show and also having it in the newly built Lethbridge and District Exhibition Agrifood hub and trade centre.

Early bird tickets for the BILD Lethbridge 2024 Home, Garden and Leisure show go on sale Tuesday, October 31st.