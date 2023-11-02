The number of homes sold in Lethbridge saw over a 20 per cent bump in September compared to the same month in 2022.

According to the Alberta Real Estate Association, 183 homes sold in September, with most being detached homes. The average price to buy a residential property in the city for the month was $366,628, a 12.5 per cent uptick from last year. However, according to the AREA report, the number of new listings and inventory saw a year-over-year decline, with 178 listings put on the market.

To date, this year, Lethbridge home sales, along with the number of listings put on the market, are down compared to the same benchmark in 2022. The average price for the same time period as last year holding steady at $342,079.