Brought to you by HOUSE OF CARS

With the most used car inventory & the highest consumer ratings in Alberta





Join us every weekday morning with for The Hundred Dollar Minute!

You have 60 seconds to answer all 10 questions for a chance to WIN $100 cash!

Do you have the inner strength & focus? Can you perform under pressure?

Join us for the most thrilling 60 seconds of your day, every day on 98.1 2dayFM!