The Snow Angel program looks slightly different in the Town of Coalhurst this winter, as Family and Community Support Services launches a new pilot program.

Outreach Services Supervisor Kaitlynn Weaver says the program is going from a volunteer being matched with someone who needed their sidewalk shovelled to an open call for volunteers. However, using that format for the program, the organization saw there were some issues with transportation and sidewalks not being cleared because of that.

“One of the things that we have noticed in previous years is that it was usually youth volunteers that were matched with a senior or someone with a disability, and sometimes they would be across town. So the youth would have to get to the house, and shovel the walk and then return home, and sometimes they wouldn’t have a car.”

The way the pilot program works is instead of volunteers being matched, a sign will be put up at the house of someone who needs their sidewalk cleared asking for a Snow Angel. Weaver says with this method, the idea is anyone who wants to help can, whether it be a community group, someone looking to volunteer in the community, or just a neighbour wanting to help.

- Advertisement -

“It is a way to develop a neighbourly, community spirit, for people to just help each other out, and I think so far it has been pretty good,” Weaver says. “The reason we are piloting this in Coalhurst is because it has such an amazing volunteer base; the community is incredible for volunteering, so that is why we decided to start it out here. We are going to see how it goes, and I think it is going to be awesome. I think people will like it, and the seniors will more likely get their walk shovelled because it will be simpler.”

She adds during the winter, it can be a dreary time, and forgetting the safety having a clean driveway brings, she thinks that when people see others in their community coming to help them without being obligated to, it is spirit-lifting. Weaver says through the pilot program, people can choose whether or not they want to register as a Snow Angel volunteer, but if they choose to and submit their hours, they will be entered for weekly prizes.

More information, including where to submit volunteer hours can be found online.