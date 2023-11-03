Three drug poisoning deaths were reported in Lethbridge in August, seeing a drop from the number reported the previous month.

According to the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System, the number of fatalities reported in August was seven fewer than the ten in July and one less than August of last year. All three incidents are said to be connected to non-pharmaceutical opioids.

From January to August of this year, there have been 94 drug poisoning deaths reported in Lethbridge, up from the 77 reported all of 2022.

Across the province, there were 147 drug poisoning incidents reported in August.