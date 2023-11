Picture Butte residents will decide who will fill the vacant councillor seat on Tuesday.

The polls will be open at the Picture Butte Town Office from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7th. To vote, residents will need a form of identification, such as a driver’s license and proof of where they live.

Crystal Neels and Mike Davies are the two candidates running in the byelection, which was called after Councilor Scott Thomson resigned from his position on council at the end of August.