An early morning fire Tuesday is estimated to have caused between $150,000 and $175,000 in damage.

According to officials, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, November 7th, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in the 800 block of 18th Street South. Crews found smoke coming from the home when they arrived on scene. Firefighters went on the offensive and knocked down the fire while also completing a search of the home.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation.