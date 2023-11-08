A local teacher is a finalist up for Major League Soccer Assistant Referee of the Year. Micheal Barwegen is a high school teacher with the Palliser School Division who started as an assistant referee when he was 12 years old.

The Coalhurst High School teacher is one of three finalists for the recognition and says it is a privilege to be nominated.

“To be part of the conversation among so many outstanding individuals in MLS is truly an honour,” Barwegen says.

He adds there are some parallels between being an assistant referee and a teacher, with communication playing a key role in the success either on the pitch or in the classroom.

- Advertisement -

“It’s about managing diverse perspectives and upholding neutrality and fairness, which are essential for success in all areas of life.”

According to the school division off the pitch, Barwegen “shares another passion of board games, running a popular club for students.”

Barwegen is said to be a key figure in the Major League Soccer playoffs that will wrap up on Dec. 9. The winner of the award will be announced on November 14th.