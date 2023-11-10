The Town of Picture Butte is encouraging residents to mark their calendars and take advantage of the upcoming Coffee with a Cop event.

Mayor Cathy Moore says this is the second year in a row the town is putting on the event, where residents will have access to talk with members of the local RCMP. According to Moore, last year’s turnout was not what they had hoped, with more police officers than residents in attendance.

“A lot of people like to complain that they never see a police officer, that they want to see more presence in the town, yet when they have the opportunity [to speak up], nobody shows up,” Moore says. “The police are very warm and welcoming, and they like to hear it.”

According to the town’s top politician, a complaint regularly heard centres around the lack of police presence in the community. She says her usual response to these sorts of comments is a variation of, “Did you call the police?”

“If you don’t tell them what is happening in our community, they won’t come out, they can’t come out. There are only so many members and a lot of times one is sick or on vacation and they have a very large area to represent. So they can’t always be in our town.”

She says there is no set format for the November 28th event at the Picture Butte Community Centre. It is just an opportunity for residents to be open and frank with members of not only law enforcement but the town council as well about their concerns.

“You just come in. We will have coffee there, and they will just be sitting there. They will introduce themselves, welcome you in, sit down, and then the chat will start with talking.”

The evening will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28th.