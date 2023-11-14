The Salvation Army is just over a week from launching the 2023 Kettle Campaign in Lethbridge and is looking to raise $100,000.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Zach Marshall says this year’s goal is on the higher end; however, funds raised will go back into the Lethbridge community and surrounding areas by supporting the organization’s different programs over the next year.

“Our Kettle Campaign is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we go full force with it at the Christmas season because it does fund what we can do all year round, not just at Christmas time,” Marshall says. “Year-round, we are on the front lines fighting food insecurity with our food distribution, helping families make ends meet, and those are some of the traditional things we have been involved in.”

Marshall adds they are looking to expand their programming in 2024 to include focuses on issues such as fighting loneliness in Lethbridge’s senior population or helping foster healthy communities for families. He says what is important to the organization is that they are supporting and part of the Lethbridge community.

This year, the Salvation Army will have kettles at six locations in the Lethbridge area. However, they will need volunteer support to make the campaign a success. According to Marshall, the Salvation Army alone does not have the staffing to support the initiative. Marshall says the kettles are typically out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, with the typical shift being approximately two hours long.

“If someone wants to do more than two hours, we will always welcome that, and we are also welcome to work with people if they are only able to come for an hour; we are pretty flexible on that.”

Marshall says anyone interested in volunteering for this year’s Kettle Campaign can contact the organizer, who will help sign them up for a shift.