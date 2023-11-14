It is hard to find a lot that can be bought for $5, but the Friends of the Lethbridge Public Library are hoping to turn the page on that mindset with an upcoming book sale.

Book Sale Director Barb Gibson says, ideally, she would like to see the $5 Bag Book Sale raise $3,000, with the friends group putting that money back into the library. Since she started working with the organization, this is the sixth book sale she has been part of, and between the sales and the Booktique, she has seen the group raise $21,000 for the library.

“During the pandemic, it was tough for people to access the library and services, so they had what they called hot points so that people could access things. They also had laptops they were lending out during that time, and the friends group funded that.”

Gibson says the backroom where the group stores the books for the sale is overflowing with over 420 boxes ready for November 18th and 19th.

“These books are either deselected or donated. We also received a large donation that we had to go through, sort, box up and categorize for the sale.”

The sale is happening at the Lethbridge Public Library main branch during operating hours over the weekend. It works with a regular-sized grocery bag full of adult or children’s books costing $5. The sale will also include DVD’s and CD’s.