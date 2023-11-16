Time is running out for residents who still have yard waste to get rid of. Nov. 19 is the last day the city’s yard waste drop off locations will be open.

The three sites at Bridge Drive Recycling Station, Stafford Drive North Recycling Station and the South Side Recycling Station are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“This year, the sites have collected a total of 1,332 tonnes of yard waste which was diverted from the landfill,” reads a news release from the city.

Materials collected at the sites are turned into compost that is for sale at the Waste and Recycling Centre. The city also hosts compost giveaway events throughout the year.

The three sites are seasonal, but yard waste can still be dropped off at the Waste and Recycling Centre for composting and there is no fees on Saturdays.