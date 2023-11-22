The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns will not participate in the Operation Red Nose holiday drive-home campaign this year.

According to a news release from the Pronghorns, “insurmountable challenges securing insurance” led to the decision.

“Despite the best efforts of our insurance providers and campus safety, who have been working to find a solution since February, we just weren’t able to get everything in place that would allow us to run the program this year,” says Neil Langevin, executive director of Pronghorns Athletics.. “It’s very disappointing, as it’s something our athletes look forward to each year and really connects our program with the community.”

He adds he is confident a solution can be found for next year and the decision to pause the program was extremely difficult.

“The volunteers, sponsors and supporters who have helped build this program into an important community service have been unwavering in their encouragement for us to resume a program next year and we will continue to work toward that,” adds Langevin.

The program provides free ride to people who have been drinking or do not feel fit to drive during the holidays. Volunteers drive them home in their own vehicle and accept donations. Pronghorns has operated the program for 26 seasons and raised more than $815,000.

Nearly 1,000 rides are given annually with the program.