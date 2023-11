Crowsnest Pass RCMP believe a missing 16-year-old could be in Pincher Creek.

Tristen Newton is a resident of Bellevue Alberta and was last seen in Frank on Nov. 18. RCMP say he is four feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, burgundy sweatpants, blue vans, and possibly a black playboy hoodie.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP asks anyone who knows where he is or who has information that could help find him to contact them at 403-562-2867.