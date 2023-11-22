From November 23rd to December 3rd, businesses in downtown Lethbridge are giving residents the chance to be hands-on and try something new.

Executive Director of the Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone, Sarah Amies, says many workshops during Workshop Week are holiday-themed, with options such as making watercolour Christmas cards or holiday ornaments. At the same time, other businesses choose to go the experience route, such as a sound bath or dance workshop.

“What we are hoping to do is get people to come on downtown and check out a store or a venue that they might not normally check out.”

She adds that some people may try a workshop at one business and enjoy it so much that they want to give a workshop at another business a try, so it piques people’s curiosity while also highlighting what the different local businesses offer.

There are 13 different businesses taking part in the 11-day-long initiative, with roughly 30 various workshops; some workshops are free, while others have a cost.

More information can be found on the Downtown Lethbridge BRZ website.