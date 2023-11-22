Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Workshop week highlights downtown businesses

By Kass Patterson
Downtown Lethbridge BRZ Workshop Week (Photo Downtown Lethbridge BRZ Facebook)

From November 23rd to December 3rd, businesses in downtown Lethbridge are giving residents the chance to be hands-on and try something new.

Executive Director of the Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone, Sarah Amies, says many workshops during Workshop Week are holiday-themed, with options such as making watercolour Christmas cards or holiday ornaments. At the same time, other businesses choose to go the experience route, such as a sound bath or dance workshop.

“What we are hoping to do is get people to come on downtown and check out a store or a venue that they might not normally check out.”

She adds that some people may try a workshop at one business and enjoy it so much that they want to give a workshop at another business a try, so it piques people’s curiosity while also highlighting what the different local businesses offer.

There are 13 different businesses taking part in the 11-day-long initiative, with roughly 30 various workshops; some workshops are free, while others have a cost.

More information can be found on the Downtown Lethbridge BRZ website.

