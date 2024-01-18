UPDATE: Environment Canada has ended the heavy snowfall warning for the Lethbridge region.

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning for the Lethbridge region.

A total of 15 to 35 cm expected to fall throughout Wednesday, January 17th “tampering off” in the early morning of Thursday, January 18th.

Due to the heavy snowfall, it is advised that visibility could be reduced at times and surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could be “difficult to navigate.”

Drivers are advised to slow down on the roadways and watch for tail lights ahead while being prepared to stop.