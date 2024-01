The YWCA Lethbridge and District is in need of winter boots.

According to the organization, with the extreme cold temperatures in recent days and the substantial amount of snow expected to fall in the area, they are seeing a need for new or gently used winter boots.

Donations can be made at the 8th Street South drop-off location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Anyone with questions about donating or donations can ask them by sending an email.