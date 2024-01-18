A man from Picture Butte is in custody facing charges in connection to a break and enter in downtown Lethbridge.

Police responded to Leather Unlimited along the 300 block of 5 St. N on Jan. 16 after the owner found a window was broken and security grill gate removed.

“Inside the business property had been rummaged through and a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “Following further investigation by patrol officers and members of the property crimes Unit, video surveillance of a suspicious vehicle and subject was obtained. The information was shared with RCMP and the owner of the vehicle was subsequently identified.”

Police found the vehicle parked at a southside motel and found the suspect had rented a room. He was arrested without incident and most of the cash was recovered.

Lance Lloyd Trapp, 36, faces charges of shop-breaking and theft. He is currently in custody awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.