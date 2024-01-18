Lethbridge residents are being reminded to lock their vehicles after police arrested two people found in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

According to the Lethbridge Crime Suppression Team’s social media page, on Wednesday, January 17th members of the unit stopped a vehicle that was believed to have been stolen, after it was spotted by an LPS officer on the south side of the city. According to police the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested after a “short foot chase” and the second person was arrested without incident.

Along with the stolen vehicle, police also uncovered a stolen license plate on the vehicle.

Along with the new charges, both reportedly had warrants. The pair are being held pending release hearings.