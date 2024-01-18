Physician retention, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition, along with water and wastewater concerns were some of the key topics touched on during this year’s State of the City address.

Mayor Blaine Hyggen says having people attend events like this one is a positive, because there is a difference between “perception and reality,” and there are times when people hear information that then becomes their perception of a situation

“So to be here as business leaders and to hear the data that we share from the city about where we are on some of the different concerns that some people do have it is great to be able to share that directly.”

Hyggen touched on the residential tax increase implemented in the 2023 budget, explaining that after three years of no tax increases and decreases in provincial funding in the coming years this was an essential move. However, following November’s budget discussions, he acknowledges moving forward the city will need to “tighten the purse strings.”

The city’s top politician also shared what he says are highlights and positives for the city in 2023, including several community engagement initiatives and an increase in physician recruitment. Hyggen reported in 2023 43 physicians were recruited to the city, including 23 family physicians, nine of whom have not set up practices yet. As well, there will be more OBGYNs practicing in the community, with three currently set up in the city and five more signed on to start practicing in Lethbridge.