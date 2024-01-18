UPDATE: Environment Canada has ended the extreme cold warning for the Lethbridge region. The warning was issued Thursday night because overnight temperatures were forecasted to drop to -40 degrees Celsius with the wind chill.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Lethbridge region due to extremely cold temperatures forecasted Thursday night.

According to the warning issued just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, January 18th with the wind chill temperatures will drop to -40 degrees Celsius.

People are being advised to cover up to avoid frostbite, and are advising anyone who feels it is too cold for them to stay indoors. Those at greatest risk are said to be young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, or anyone people working or exercising outdoors, along with those who don’t have proper shelter.

Temperatures are forecasted to be moderate Friday afternoon.