The Coalhurst Volunteer Fire Department had the busiest year to date in 2023, responding to 278 calls in 2023.

According to numbers released by the department, 134 of those calls were medical responses, 65 were multi-vehicle collisions, 32 were fire-related and 32 were false alarms. Last year firefighters also attended one water/ice rescue call, and one hazmat call, along with a handful of smoke investigation, carbon monoxide and service/public assistance calls.

The majority of calls were in the Coalhurst community, with Lethbridge County having the second most calls responded to. Coalhurst crews also attended calls in the communities of Diamond City and Monarch. Over 50 per cent of the fire calls attended were for grass or bush fires, with structure fires and vehicle or equipment fires rounding out the rest.

According to the Coalhurst department, these stats don’t include support the department provided during the 2023 wildfires or training.

As of Tuesday, January 16th the fire department had responded to 15 calls so far in 2024.