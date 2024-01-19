Business owners interested in learning more about the Rural Renewal Stream can take part in a free event being put on by Taber Economic Development on Wednesday, January 24th.

This program allows eligible businesses in communities participating in the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program to hire newcomers to full-time positions and nominate them for permanent residency, giving participants the chance to stay in the country.

The Rural Renewal Stream, which is designed for communities with less than 100,00 residents, has to have been endorsed by council and there need to be employers in the community that are willing to participate in the program. These businesses are expected to offer full-time jobs for at least one year, with competitive compensation and benefits. Newcomers who wish to apply for permanent residency through this program will work and live in the designated community and need the endorsement of the Economic Development Officer.

The session is for employers in the MD and Town of Taber, the towns of Coaldale, Picture Butte, Raymond, Milk River, Cardston and the County of Lethbridge. Registration is open until Monday, January 22nd; the event starts at 11 a.m. on January 24th at Coaldale Civic Square and includes lunch for participants.