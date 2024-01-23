Some Lethbridge residents could be without power for part of Wednesday because of of planned power outage.

According to the City of Lethbridge, the power outage will impact roughly 70 properties along 9th and 10th Ave, between 19th and 21st Street South. The outage will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Garage doors will not work during a power outage. Prior to this planned outage, residents are asked to remember to move their vehicles from the garage.”

During the outage, crews will be working on upgrading the power lines in this area, which the city says will help reduce the chance of unplanned outages in the future. The city says the planned outage could be rescheduled for safety reasons if the weather is considered to be a risk to crews.