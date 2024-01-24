Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man allegedly connected to an ongoing investigation.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, officers responded to the Superstore in the 3500 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South on Saturday, January 20th for a report “involving suspicious circumstances.”

Officers got ahold of video surveillance of an a man who is reportedly the subject of the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone who knows who the man is to contact the Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 24001239; or to contact Crime Stoppers.