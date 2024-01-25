Businesses and organizations in Lethbridge have until the end of the month to submit their annual waste report to the city.

All for-profit businesses, not-for-profit businesses and charitable organizations have to submit one under the Mandatory Recycling and Mandatory Organics provisions in the city’s Waste Bylaw, with the only exception being for home-based businesses. According to the city, the report will take five minutes to complete on the online system, with the deadline being January 31st.

The city is reminding residents to be in compliance with the by-laws they need to have separate bins for recyclables and organics with signage, and have places for recyclables and organics along with clear signage on or above them. Organizations also will have to ensure recyclables and organics are hauled away for processing.

The requirements outlined in the by-law are focused on achieving council’s goal to reduce business waste by 2030 by 45 per cent.

lethbridge.ca/businesswaste