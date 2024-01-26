Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department is scheduled for a pair of closures.

According to Alberta Health Services, service interruption started started at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 25th until 8 a.m. Friday, January 26th, with the second closure scheduled from 5 p.m. Friday, January 26th until 8 a.m. Monday, January 29th.

The provincial health authority reports nursing staff will remain on-site for long-term care residents during the closure.

Emergency calls will be rerouted to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge and Raymond Health Centre. Residents needing to access an ED are advised to use these two facilities or call Health Link at 811 for non-emergency health-related questions.