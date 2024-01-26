Police are investigating incidents involving BB gun rounds being allegedly shot into residential buildings, including a senior citizens’ lodge.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service on Wednesday, January 24th, officers responded to a report that an emergency entrance at the Blue Sky Lodge along the 1400 block of 16th Avenue North had been shot with BB gun rounds at some point in the previous 24 hours. This was the second instance police had been called to the building for this reason, with an incident involving the same building happening at some point between January 22nd and 23rd. In both events, no one was injured when multiple rounds were shot through the glass.

Around 6:30 p.m. on January 23rd, police responded to a report of a window in a home along the 1100 block of 18 A Street North having also been allegedly shot with a BB round. The people inside are said to have heard “a loud crack” before finding the hole in their kitchen window. Officials say a suspicious man was seen walking northbound down the alley, he is described as being approximately 6’0” tall, dressed in dark clothing and a hat.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and are asking the public to report any suspicious activity they see. Also, anyone with information is asked to call police or crime stoppers and reference file 24001388.