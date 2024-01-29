There were seven accidental fatal drug poisonings in reported in October in Lethbridge.

According to the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System this is down from October 2022, when eight accidental accidental fatal drug poisonings were reported in the city. All seven incidents were reportedly connected to non-pharmaceutical opioids.

From January to October of 2023, there were 111 accidental drug poisoning fatalities reported in Lethbridge. Across the province, there were 143 fatal drug poisoning incidents reported in October.