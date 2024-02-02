Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of southern Alberta as heavy snow is expected this weekend. It is predicted to start on Saturday afternoon and between 10 and 20 cm could accumulate before Sunday morning.

The heaviest accumulation is expected south of a line from Canmore to Okotoks to Bassano.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected,” reads the warning from Environment Canada.