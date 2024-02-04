A 41-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking “illicit substances” on the Piikani Nation.

According to RCMP, officers started the drug investigation on Thursday, February 1st after police received a complaint about a “suspected drug transaction” behind a local convenience store. When police got to the store they found two men who were arrested for trafficking a controlled substance and seized Percocet pills, cash, a scale and three throwing knives.

On February 2nd police executed a search warrant at a home in the Brocket area where police located and seized a significant amount of fentanyl, meth, along with scales and tin foil. Along with the drugs officers also seized several weapons including a pellet gun, axes, machetes and knives.

Jonah Shining Double is facing drug trafficking-related charges including trafficking a controlled substance, multiple counts of possession, and weapon-related charges.

Shining Double has been remanded into custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on Monday, February 5th.

The second man was released without charges.