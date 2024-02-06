Better Choices, Better Health is a six-week series of workshops designed to support Albertans living with chronic pain conditions explore ways to manage their health.

According to Alberta Health Services, Albertans living with chronic pain symptoms or who support someone with a long-term health condition(s) have an opportunity to join a free virtual workshop designed to help them take control of their health.

“Better Choices, Better Health workshop sessions are led by trained volunteer leaders, many of whom live with a chronic pain condition. This approach ensures an understanding of the challenges participants face and provides a supportive and welcoming environment,” says AHS.

Participants will learn tips for pacing activities and becoming more active, methods for dealing with difficult emotions, making healthier food choices to decrease inflammation and flare-ups and ways to enjoy a better quality of life.

This virtual workshop will be available via Zoom. The workshops run from 1-3:30 p.m. for six consecutive Wednesdays starting Feb. 14. Residents can register by calling 403-529-8969 or toll-free at 1-866-795-9709.