Responses to the city’s Water Conservation Plan survey set a record for the Get Involved Lethbridge website.

According to the City of Lethbridge the survey, which closed on Wednesday, February 7th, received nearly 4,000 responses. According to Mark Svenson, Manager of Engineering and Environment, the results show how important the topic is to the community.

“It is encouraging that an overwhelming majority of respondents indicated they are already aware of potential water shortages while offering several good conservation ideas.”

Responses from the survey will help form and guide the city’s Water Conservation Plan, which reportedly will focus on short-term and long-range planning. According to the city, the plan will be presented to the Assets and Infrastructure Standing Policy Committee “in the coming months.”