The push is on to prioritize urgently needed funding for disability service community care and home care. Lethbridge and southern Alberta is home to many workers in both fields.

Alberta Disability Workers Association’s membership is comprised of disability service professionals. “A workforce that predominantly provides services to people with developmental disabilities,” says Alex Stoye, ADWA board president.

According to Stoye, the ADWA “Essential But Forgotten” campaign was built around the premise there was an essential workforce throughout the pandemic that wasn’t necessarily being recognized by funders. The campaign was intended to promote the value of the workforce and increase awareness about the professionals providing services to people with disabilities in communities.

“A lot of times, these professionals are making less of what we would consider a living wage in Alberta.”

Ultimately, Stoye says, the campaign was successful. And the disability service community care sector shares some of the challenges with the home care experience.

Board Vice-President Shauna Pilipchuk notes a lot of effort and energy was spent around securing a pay increase. “Historically, we keep getting into this cycle of being underfunded for 10-plus years or more and we see a small increase and stay quiet for a while and become underfunded again and have workforce crisis issues again. We can’t keep cycling that. We’re really looking at focusing on sustainable funding.”

Right now, Pilipchuk says, ADWA is working with sector professionals to figure out the strategies to be used, moving forward. “Our focus is about how to stop this cycle of underfunding, advocate for wages, get a small increase and go again.”

What our focus will now be is the idea the wages are low, enrolment in post-secondary courses or classes is low – therefore, “we’re not getting the demand for wages we would need, or we could have if we had a higher educated or higher trained workforce,” adds Pilipchuk.

It was noted, ADWA wants to break the cycle by looking at a sustainable system, which is a part of funding – but also looking at what’s preventing people from entering post-secondary classes and even the standardization of competency across the profession.

One of the things about community disability services, Pilipchuk says, is the workforce isn’t being supported to be a highly competent workforce. “Yet, we expect them to fulfill the roles of every other professional Albertans without developmental disabilities use. Homecare is exactly an example of that.”

“Individuals who do not have developmental disabilities, but may have physical disabilities, their access to homecare is an issue, so they need nursing care – an LPN, healthcare aides to come in and support them throughout their day. Those are exactly the kind of skill-bases for some individuals supported in the Persons with Developmental Disabilities world, but they expect that workforce to have that skill level to perform those activities.”

Pilipchuk says employees in the sector are expected to have a broad level of skills. “Yet, we do not establish a situation that requires them to have the skills pre-employment because we lost all those post-secondary education systems. We’re down to just a few programs in Alberta, so they don’t come to you with a skillset, and they are expecting organizations to train them – which is at a huge cost. Because the recruitment and the retention has been so low, these organizations are consistently investing in people that are leaving.”