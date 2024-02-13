Shakespeare in the Park, Foodie Fest and Pride Fest are just a handful of events that have received funding approval for the first intake of the Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant.

According to the City of Lethbridge up to $80,000 was available and nearly $75,000. According to the City of Lethbridge, the grant Heart of Our City Committee focuses on using “vacant and underutilized private and public spaces” while supporting different groups in the community based on different events and programs. This year a focus for the committee that approves the funding was having Galt Gardens utilized, with events in the park able to apply for up to $15,000 while events outside the park can apply for up to $10,000. According to the city, 20 funding applications worth $220,000 were submitted for the first intake period.

“Through the evaluative process, the review panel prioritized grant funding based on the criteria identified in the application package.”

A total of 11 applications were approved for funding in the first intake period, with the second period opening on April 15th and running until May 15th.