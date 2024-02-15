Over 130 athletes, coaches and managers from the Lethbridge area will be in Grande Prairie over the weekend for the 2024 Alberta Winter Games.

Those from Lethbridge, Coalhurst and Coaldale will represent Zone 1 in 18 different events over the three-day competition.

According to the Lethbridge Sport Council, the competitors were “determined by each Provincial Sport Organization through Zone playoffs or selection camps.” Susan Eymann, Lethbridge Sport Council executive director explains that the three-day competition is more than just “winning or losing.”

“Athletes make lifelong friendships, gain confidence in themselves, and grow as athletes learning to compete and hone their skills.”

Over 2,600 athletes, coaches, managers and officials will travel to Grande Prairie for the three-day competition, opening ceremonies will be held on Friday, January 16th. The Alberta Winter Games is usually held every two years, but because of the pandemic, the 2022 event was cancelled, making the last time the event happened was 2020 in Airdrie.

A full list of competitors and the events they are taking part in can be found here.