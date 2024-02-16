Nominations for the FCSS ‘Cheers to Volunteers’ Award are open until Monday March 18. Nominations can be made in one of three categories including youth, individual or group, with one winner being picked for each.

The award recognizes those from the Barons Eureka Warner FCSS area who have made a positive impact on the community through volunteering. Whether this be by demonstrating leadership, creativity and initiative through their volunteer work and how they inspire others to volunteer.

The award recipients will be recognized during April’s volunteer recognition event. Nominations close at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 18th. More information can be found here.