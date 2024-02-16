For those youth about to rock, we salute you!

The Lethbridge Youth Songwriting Camp returns for its third year Feb. 24-25 for youth songwriters aged 12-18. The camp is presented by local singer and songwriter Shaela Miller and Lethbridge Girls Rock Camp (LGRC).

According to LGRC Program Director Silvana Campus, the idea of the songwriting camp is to provide additional programming throughout the year. LGRC is a week-long summer camp, where youth learn how to play instruments, form bands and write a song.

Songwriting, Campus says, is one aspect Miller truly appreciates and “it really fires her up.”

“She set it up as a benefit for LGRC, which is lovely because we are not-for-profit. Any money that comes in goes straight back into camp.”

Campus notes the two-day camp is open to anyone interested in songwriting. “We have some kids who are really stoked they’ve written a song and they’re ready to perform it and some kids who are getting their feet wet.”

“We’re able to give them whatever they are looking for out of this weekend and at least move them a little bit further down that songwriting path wherever they are at,” Campus adds.

There are usually 15 participants that register for camp, which Campus says is a good size to be able to make sure everyone gets the support they need. “We have great local mentors who are able to meet with the participants one-on-one and show them stuff they do and give them some different tips and tricks. They get to hear a lot of different voices and find what works for them.”

“We are excited to help kids explore this different aspect of music and give them a chance to be their rad selves.”

Campus notes LGRC will be running this summer, tentatively in July. Registration is still open for the songwriting camp. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Owl Acoustic Lounge.