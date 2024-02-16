“Blankets of Hope” is an annual project that includes attaching handwritten notes of kindness, love and hope from Children of St. Martha School students to blankets – which then get distributed in the community. “Blankets of Hope” brings warmth and hope to those that need it.

Kindergarten teacher Laurie McIntosh says CSM is once again the only school in Canada to receive the blankets for free. “We received 240 blankets, to which a note of hope will be attached to each. Written by someone in our school community.”

There will be several local organizations picking up the blankets today. “The kids will attach the notes to the blanket and give them a nice last squeeze full of hope and they’ll be passed onto those who need them,” says McIntosh.

A lot of times we think we are all born with kindness and empathy, adds McIntosh. “But really, those are skills to be practised. We like to give our staff and students a lot of opportunities to practice kindness.”

“We like to remind our kids, not everybody feels loved and not everybody feels that they matter. It’s our job, as a community, to come together and remind people our community wouldn’t be the same without them,” says McIntosh.