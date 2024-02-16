Common baby’s breath (Gypsophila paniculate), also known as maiden’s breath, is a plant frequently used as a filler flower in floral arrangements.

According to the City of Lethbridge, the small, delicate white flowers are commonly found along roses in Valentine’s bouquets. “Although this plant looks harmless, it is an invasive species and is provincially regulated in Alberta as a noxious weed. Baby’s breath, along with other noxious weeds, are not accepted in the City’s organics program,” it was noted.

Baby’s breath has a long root system that can reach as much as four metres in depth, it was stated in a recent media release. “The plant is drought resistant and can access water much deeper than most native plants, taking away moisture from our local flora. Its long roots also make this plant difficult to remove once it is established. One plant can produce thousands of seeds that can survive through the composting process.”

The City urges residents not to throw baby’s breath in green carts. “Remove the baby’s breath from the bouquet, place it in a sealed garbage bag and dispose of it in your black cart.”