On Feb. 9, Raymond/Magrath RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at the Southern Community Food Security and Thrift in Raymond.

A suspect demanded money from the employee and fled to an awaiting vehicle. Officers from Cardston and Milk River, as well as Coaldale Police Dog Services, assisted with the call.

Through investigation and tips from the public, two suspects were identified and a judicial authorization was granted to search a residence in Magrath. As a result of the search, evidence was located in relation to the robbery. The two suspects were arrested.

Jayme Sheridan (34), a resident of Magrath, has been charged with Robbery and Disguise with Intent. Megan Sheridan (36), a resident of Magrath, has been charged with Robbery.

After Judicial Interim Release Hearings, both were released and are set to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Lethbridge Mar. 7.