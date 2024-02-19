Subscribe to Local News
HomeNewsMissing 24-year-old woman believed to be headed to Lethbridge
News

Missing 24-year-old woman believed to be headed to Lethbridge

By Kass Patterson
Mya Eagle Child was last heard from on February 8th (Photo from the Lethbridge Police Service)

The public is being asked for their help locating a missing 24-year-old Standoff resident.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service and Blood Tribe Police Service Mya Eagle Child’s family last heard from her on February 8th. She reportedly called them and said she was heading to Lethbridge.

She was last seen wearing an all black outfit, and is described as being 5’5”, weighing roughly 103 pounds, with a slim build, dark hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where she is or who has any information about her where about is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

