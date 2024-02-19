UPDATE: According to police Mya Eagle Child has been located. Police are thanking the public for help.

The public is being asked for their help locating a missing 24-year-old Standoff resident.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service and Blood Tribe Police Service Mya Eagle Child’s family last heard from her on February 8th. She reportedly called them and said she was heading to Lethbridge.

She was last seen wearing an all black outfit, and is described as being 5’5”, weighing roughly 103 pounds, with a slim build, dark hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where she is or who has any information about her where about is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.