Though the Southern Alberta Art Gallery’s annual Art Auction isn’t until May, tickets will be released for current members Feb. 26. There are a limited number of tickets available for this event, with tickets on sale to the public Mar. 1, which is also the gallery’s Free First Friday.

SAAG Executive Director Su Ying Strang says the gallery’s longest-running fundraiser is always a lot of fun, “but it’s an important way for the community to give back to the gallery and support our work building community through the arts.”

Folks love the art auction, says Strang, and community members love a reason to get dressed up. “To buy art from local, regional, national and international artists who have had a relationship with SAAG.”

Typically, the art auction includes art works for both live and online portions of the event. With the online portion, the reach of fundraiser support extends across Canada and around the world.

“The gallery’s almost 50-year history has really built quite a national community of art lovers and supporters,” says Strang. The evening also features dinner, a silent auction and live music, yet to be announced.

“Bringing something you wouldn’t be able to go see on a regular weekend, even though we have a great music scene,” adds Strang.